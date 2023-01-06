Horowitz to O'Reilly: Biden, Top Liberals Want to Destroy America

There are several leaders, including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who are ruining the United States, author David Horowitz told Bill O'Reilly on his "Bill O'Reilly's No Spin News."

Horowitz, one of the nation's leading conservatives, made his claims in his just released book "Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last."

A New York Times bestselling author, Horowitz also lists Hillary Clinton and billionaire George Soros in the book, among others, and told O'Reilly in the interview this week that, for the most part, their actions come as a result of hating the United States.

Here are some of his comments to O'Reilly:

Biden: "I considered myself a Marxist revolutionary in the '60s. I could never imagine doing or supporting what Biden has done to our borders," said Horowitz.

"There are millions of criminals coming into this country."

Obama: His actions on the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) or "Dreamers" rules, were taken even though he knew they were "illegal and unconstitutional," said Horowitz.

Fauci: "What Fauci did was fund a biological weapon, which leaked out of the lab and killed 9 million people and a million Americans," Horowitz said.

"The minute I heard the Wuhan — this was at the outset — that the Wuhan lab was run by the Chinese military in the Chinese Communist Party, I said that's a biological weapon."

He also accused Fauci of being "totally corrupt," including through his actions during the AIDS epidemic.

Soros: "He hates America," said Horowitz. "I don't know why he hates America, but he does; and he's the one who's put all these prosecutors in place who are pro-criminal."

Further, Horowitz said he does not know how it happened, but the Democrats "hate America."

"The Democratic Party has a caucus of people, the so-called 'Squad,' who are racists who support raising money for terrorists, who are Jew haters and who hate white people and Americans generally."

