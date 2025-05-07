WATCH TV LIVE

Navy Loses Second Jet to Red Sea

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 10:29 PM EDT

Another F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet has fallen from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier into the Red Sea following a similar incident from last week, a Defense official told The Hill on Wednesday.

The jet was landing on the carrier, they said, "when the arrestment failed, causing the aircraft to go overboard." The arrestment system consists of a hook fixed to the jet catching the steel bungee connected to the carrier.

The jet's two pilots were forced to eject following the failure. A search-and-rescue helicopter pulled them from the sea. Only minor injuries to the crew were reported.

So far, the aircraft carrier has lost three  F/A-18s since December, when one was "mistakenly fired" upon by the USS Gettysburg. The pilots from that crew were also reported to have ejected safely.

According to the Navy, the second Hornet was lost on April 28 when it "was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft" and it fell overboard. Reportedly, the jet had to make a hard turn to avoid Houthi fire.

In February, the USS Truman underwent repairs in Egypt after it collided with a merchant vessel, resulting in the ship's commander being relieved from their post.

Nick Koutsobinas

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 10:29 PM
