Tags: hope hicks | january 6 | trump

Hope Hicks Appears Before Jan. 6 Panel

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 25 October 2022 04:20 PM EDT

Former White House aide Hope Hicks will appear before the House select committee investigating the circumstances surrounding Jan. 6 on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Sources told CNN that Hicks, who left the White House six days after the incident, previously met with the panel for an “informal interview,” and is set to reappear for a formal interview on Tuesday. News of the meeting was first reported by The New York Times.

Several books chronicling the final months of former President Donald Trump’s administration report that Hicks told Trump following his loss in 2020 that she did not believe his claims about election fraud.

Trump is quoted in the book “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser as saying, “Hope doesn’t believe in me,” to which Hicks is quoted as saying, “No, I don’t. Nobody’s convinced me otherwise.”

Newsfront
