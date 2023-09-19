C-SPAN Promotes Hoodies as Senate Eases Dress Code

C-SPAN has capitalized on the chance to showcase its merchandise to lawmakers, thanks to the Senate's recent relaxation of its chamber attire rules this week.

"Now that the U.S. Senate will no longer enforce its dress code for members, this is the PERFECT time to order your C-SPAN hoodie!" communications director Howard Mortman tweeted, alongside a link to purchase the hoodie, according to The Hill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recently eased the informal dress code within the Senate chamber, granting lawmakers the freedom to don their chosen attire.

Previously, male senators were mandated to sport suit jackets and formal footwear on the floor. Female senators, meanwhile, were subject to a dress code, although its specific parameters remained undefined.

Some Republicans are strongly disapproving of the Senate's recent dress code update, attributing this change to Senator John Fetterman, D-Pa.. Fetterman is known for his preference for wearing shorts and hoodies rather than traditional suits.

The dress code change has sparked criticism from Senate Republicans.

During a morning interview on Fox Business, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., said, "It's just another step in the movement by the Democrats to transform America, to take us to a place that is much less respectful than we historically have been," reported The Hill.

C-SPAN is a public service channel covering government affairs. C-SPAN's programming encompasses a broad spectrum of congressional activities, including floor votes, committee hearings, and other significant public statements made by lawmakers.