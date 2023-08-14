×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: homeless | people | data | record | increase

Report: U.S. Sees Record Rise in People Who Are Homeless

By    |   Monday, 14 August 2023 07:23 PM EDT

Surging housing costs, a shortage of affordable rental units, and the ongoing opioid crisis reportedly are factors leading to a record number of people who are homeless in the U.S.

The number of homeless people has jumped 11% so far this year, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Outside of an artificially high total last year following an interruption in counting caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the next-highest increase since the U.S. government started tracking comparable numbers in 2007 was 2.7% in 2019.

High housing costs are taking the heaviest toll, the Journal reported, following the end of pandemic-era policies such as financial aid and eviction moratoriums.

“The COVID-relief funds provided a buffer,” Donald Whitehead Jr., executive director at the National Coalition for the Homeless, told the Journal. “We’re seeing what happens when those resources aren’t available.”

The Journal reviewed data from more than 300 entities that count homeless people in cities and states. Those entities accounted for eight of every nine homeless people counted last year. The Journal’s total includes more than 577,000 homeless people. The outstanding entities, known as continuums of care, declined to provide their numbers, didn’t respond to requests, or couldn’t be reached.

They are preliminary numbers, the Journal reported, and a final estimate, representing a single night of homelessness in the U.S., is expected later this year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

An influx of illegal immigrants has inflated homeless counts in New York, which recently reported about 82,700 people in its shelter system. In Massachusetts, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency this month because of a fast-rising number of migrant families in need of shelter and services. That state has a law requiring shelter for homeless families.

Los Angeles County has seen a nearly 10% increase in homeless people, the Journal reported, and New Orleans’ homeless count rose almost 15%, reversing recent improvements. Rising rents and damage from Hurricane Ida in 2021 have contributed to the rise, said Martha Kegel, who leads New Orleans’ local continuum.

“It’s all the more disheartening because we made huge progress in reducing homelessness during the first two years of the pandemic,” Kegel said.

Related stories

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Surging housing costs, a shortage of affordable rental units, and the ongoing opioid crisis reportedly are factors leading to a record number of people who are homeless in the U.S...
homeless, people, data, record, increase
381
2023-23-14
Monday, 14 August 2023 07:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved