×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: home ownership | real estate | interest rates | costs | foreclosures

US Home Foreclosures Up as Interest Rates, Costs Rise

By    |   Friday, 15 March 2024 03:44 PM EDT

Home foreclosures are rising across the United States amid higher interest rates and living costs, new data shows.

Real estate data collector ATTOM reports that in February, there were a total of 32,938 properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — down 1% from January but up 8% from a year ago.

In January, foreclosures jumped 10% from the previous month, ATTOM reported.

Affordability is daunting around the country, but is worse in some states, the ATTOM tally shows.

  • South Carolina recorded the highest number of filings in January, with one for every 2,248 housing units.
  • Delaware, with the most filings in January, had the second highest number of foreclosure filings in February — one in every 2,428 housing units.
  • Florida had one in every 2,632 housing units, Ohio had one in every 2,828 and Connecticut had one in every 2,884.

"The annual uptick in U.S. foreclosure activity hints at shifting dynamics within the housing market," ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said, the Daily Mail reported. "These trends could signify evolving financial landscapes for homeowners, prompting adjustments in market strategies and lending practices."

Housing affordability across the country is the worst it's been in decades as house prices rise, fewer homes are up for sale and mortgage rates are higher, the outlet reported.

According to ATTOM, lenders repossessed 3,397 properties through completed foreclosures in February — down 14% from the previous month and 11% from a year ago, with the biggest declines in completed foreclosures in Georgia, where they fell 52%, and New York, where they were down 41%.

In contrast, South Carolina completed foreclosures surged 51%, Missouri had a 50% jump, and Pennsylvania saw a 46% increase.

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Home foreclosures are rising across the United States amid higher interest rates and living costs, new data shows.
home ownership, real estate, interest rates, costs, foreclosures
280
2024-44-15
Friday, 15 March 2024 03:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved