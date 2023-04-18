×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: home appreciation | wealth | report

Report: Home Appreciation Boosting Wealth

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 12:25 PM EDT

Middle-income homeowners accumulated an average of $122,100 in wealth as their homes appreciated by 68% in the past decade, according to a housing report by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) released on Tuesday.

Low-income homeowners built $98,900 in wealth in the past 10 years from home price appreciation only, while upper-income households generated $150,800.

NAR released the report, called Wealth Gains by Income and Racial/Ethnic Group, during its Realtor Broker Summit as evidence of what it says is the value agents and realtors bring to consumers when helping buy and sell homes that build generational wealth.

Data showed substantial variations and inequalities in homeownership rates across various income and racial and ethnic groups. 

NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said that "this analysis shows how homeownership is a catalyst for building wealth for people from all walks of life. A monthly mortgage payment is often considered a forced savings account that helps homeowners build a net worth about 40 times higher than that of a renter."

Even though Black homeowners had the smallest wealth gains among any other racial or ethnic group, they still accumulated more than $115,000 in wealth in the past 10 years, according to the report.

In addition to the wealth gains accumulated in the past decade, homeowners also had their debt drop by 21%. Yun noted that many homeowners who refinanced and secured a rate lower than 4% soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 may have paid off an even larger amount of their mortgage.

The report also documented that no matter the income level, owners who live in expensive metro areas experienced the largest wealth gains, while in the areas with the highest homeownership rates for low-income households, wealth gains were substantially lower.


 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Middle-income homeowners accumulated an average of $122,100 in wealth as their homes appreciated by 68% in the past decade, according to a housing report by the National Association of Realtors released on Tuesday.
home appreciation, wealth, report
288
2023-25-18
Tuesday, 18 April 2023 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved