Texas military base Fort Bliss could be ready "in the very near future" to hold migrant detainees, White House border czar Tom Homan said during a press briefing on Monday.

"Fort Bliss is being ramped up," Homan said, adding that he did not have an exact timetable for when it might be ready to hold migrants.

Fort Bliss is a U.S. Army base that is headquartered in El Paso, Texas, but extends into New Mexico.