Homan: Garcia 'Got More Due Process Than Laken Riley'

Border Czar Tom Homan on Wednesday slammed the ongoing attempts to have deported former Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the United States.

He cross-referenced the case to that of Georgia resident Laken Riley, who was murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2024.

"I think he got plenty of due process," he said. "He got more due process than Laken Riley got."

Homan responded to questions about the case posed by reporters outside the White House. The exchange was posted by C-Span.

"I stand by we did the right thing for the safety and security of this country," Homan said

A judge handling a lawsuit over Garcia's deportation accused the Trump administration of bad faith in its handling of the case.

Homan said the bigger picture covers all of America.

"I think we're keeping President Trump's promise to the American people who voted him into office on the number one issue, secure the border, and remove public safety threats and national security threats," he said. "That's what we keep doing."

Homan said there comes a point when one needs to ask, are we favoring America, or the terrorists?

"I find it incredible that there's all this push for more and more and more due process, more process for these designated terrorists, when, in fact, no one asked for due process when they crossed the border," he said.

Homan said he is confident most Americans understand the real issue.

"Every time we arrest one of these people and remove them, the country gets much safer," he said.