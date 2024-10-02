WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: holtec | palisades | nuclear reactor | michigan | corrosion | steam generators | exceeded

Corrosion at Michigan Nuclear Plant Above Estimates

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 01:55 PM EDT

Holtec, the company wanting to reopen the Palisades nuclear reactor in Michigan, found corrosion cracking in steam generators "far exceeded" estimates, the U.S. nuclear power regulator said in a document published on Wednesday.

The administration of President Joe Biden finalized this week a $1.52 billion conditional loan guarantee to the Palisades plant. It is part of an effort by the administration to support nuclear energy, which generates virtually emissions-free power, to curb climate change and to help satisfy rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and digital currency.

A Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesperson said, "Holtec must ensure the generators will meet NRC requirements if the agency authorizes returning Palisades to operational status."

Holtec, which has said it wants to return the plant to operation late next year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A summary of an early September call between the NRC and Holtec published on Wednesday said indications of stress corrosion cracking in tubes in both of the plant's steam generators "far exceeded estimates based on previous operating history." It found 1,163 steam generator tubes had indications of the stress cracking. There are more than 16,000 tubes in the units.

Palisades, which shut under a different owner in 2022, is seeking to be the first modern U.S. nuclear power plant to reopen after being fully shut.

The U.S. nuclear regulator said last month that preliminary results from inspections "identified a large number of steam generator tubes with indications that require further analysis and/or repair."

Steam generators are sensitive components of a nuclear power plant that require meticulous maintenance and are expensive to replace.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Holtec, the company wanting to reopen the Palisades nuclear reactor in Michigan, found corrosion cracking in steam generators "far exceeded" estimates, the U.S. nuclear power regulator said in a document published on Wednesday.
holtec, palisades, nuclear reactor, michigan, corrosion, steam generators, exceeded
269
2024-55-02
Wednesday, 02 October 2024 01:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved