Ukrainian Auschwitz Survivor, 96: 'I Will Survive This Ars**ole Putin'

A Ukrainian Auschwitz survivor, 96, says defiantly that Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin could not kill her and she vows to survive "ars**ole" Vladimir Putin, too.

Anastasia Gulej, who had to flee her home in Kyiv, Ukraine, made her comments at a Holocaust memorial event this month in Germany, where she is now living with her adult children, the Daily Mail reported.

Gulej, speaking at the 77th anniversary of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp's liberation, where she was once imprisoned for four months, called Putin's invasion of Ukraine "genocide."

Gulej was also reportedly at Auschwitz at the same time as Anne Frank, whose diary became a literary treasure. There were 1.1 million put to death at Auschwitz.

"I survived Hitler, survived Stalin, and I will survive this ars**ole Putin too," Gulej said, according to the report.

"I have no words for what the Hitler admirers from the Kremlin did in Bucha and Mariupol," she added.

Gulej is among the more than 5 million to have fled Ukraine amid Russia's invasion that began Feb. 24.

There is a biography being written on Gulej's life, according to the report. It was going to be released last month, but a new chapter is being written on her escape from Ukraine amid Putin's invasion.