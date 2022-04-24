×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: holocaust | survivor | genocide | ukraine | invasion | anastasia gulej

Ukrainian Auschwitz Survivor, 96: 'I Will Survive This Ars**ole Putin'

anastasia gulej sits for a photo at the berge-belsen memorial
Anastasia Gulej from Kiev visits the Berge-Belsen concentration camp memorial. (Julian Stratenschulte/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

By    |   Sunday, 24 April 2022 09:34 AM

A Ukrainian Auschwitz survivor, 96, says defiantly that Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin could not kill her and she vows to survive "ars**ole" Vladimir Putin, too.

Anastasia Gulej, who had to flee her home in Kyiv, Ukraine, made her comments at a Holocaust memorial event this month in Germany, where she is now living with her adult children, the Daily Mail reported.

Gulej, speaking at the 77th anniversary of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp's liberation, where she was once imprisoned for four months, called Putin's invasion of Ukraine "genocide."

Gulej was also reportedly at Auschwitz at the same time as Anne Frank, whose diary became a literary treasure. There were 1.1 million put to death at Auschwitz.

"I survived Hitler, survived Stalin, and I will survive this ars**ole Putin too," Gulej said, according to the report.

"I have no words for what the Hitler admirers from the Kremlin did in Bucha and Mariupol," she added.

Gulej is among the more than 5 million to have fled Ukraine amid Russia's invasion that began Feb. 24.

There is a biography being written on Gulej's life, according to the report. It was going to be released last month, but a new chapter is being written on her escape from Ukraine amid Putin's invasion.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Ukrainian Auschwitz survivor, 96, says defiantly that Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin could not kill her and she vows to survive "ars**ole" Vladimir Putin, too.
holocaust, survivor, genocide, ukraine, invasion, anastasia gulej
209
2022-34-24
Sunday, 24 April 2022 09:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved