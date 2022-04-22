Montreal Canadiens Legend Guy Lafleur Dead at 70

Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur has died at age 70.

The news was confirmed by the Canadiens in a statement Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Guy Lafleur," Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said. "All members of the Canadiens organization are devastated by his passing. Guy Lafleur had an exceptional career and always remained simple, accessible, and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada, and around the world. Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our sport."

Born Sept. 20, 1951, in Thurso, Quebec, Lafleur grew up idolizing Canadiens great Jean Béliveau and by age 10, was showing promising talent. He played junior hockey for the Quebec Jr. Aces and Quebec Remparts, which he led to the Memorial Cup title in 1971, according to CBC Sports.

That same year, shortly after Béliveau finished off his career as a Stanley Cup champion, Lafleur joined the Montreal Canadiens and in 1973 he hoisted his first Stanley Cup with the franchise.

Lafleur blossomed in 1974-75, when he broke out with 53 goals and 66 assists. He continued to dominate the latter half of the decade, leading his team to four consecutive Stanley Cup titles from 1976 to 1979 and winning the 1977 Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP and twice the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player.

When Lafleur announced his retirement shortly after the 1984-85 season got under way, the hockey world was shocked. In 1988, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He came out of retirement to suit up with the New York Rangers and then his hometown Quebec Nordiques before calling it a career for the second time in the 1991 season.

He was only the second player in league history, after Gordie Howe, to return to the NHL after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Lafleur suffered health issues in the latter stages of his life, undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2019 followed months later by lung surgery. He endured a recurrence of lung cancer in October 2020.

Lafleur is survived by his two sons, Mark and Martin, and his wife, Lise.