Hochul Declares State of Emergency as Long Island Fire Spreads

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y. has declared a state of emergency as multiple brush fires erupted Saturday afternoon in Suffolk County, Long Island, sending giant plumes of smoke into the air, visible as far away as Connecticut.

What began as a several large brush fires along Sunrise Highway toward the East End of Long Island has rapidly spread, consuming several structures and closed freeways in the Hamptons. The latest reports are that the fire is a mile long and being fueled by low humidity and 35 mph winds. Authorities have closed the roadway from Exit 55 to Westhampton Beach and Speonk Riverhead Road has also been closed. The fire is reported to be approaching Gabreski Airport and authorities have ordered evacuations for the threatened areas.

“I am issuing a State of Emergency as Suffolk County fights brush fires in the Pine Barrens. I have spoken to @ExecEdRomaine and offered any necessary State resources. We have @NationalGuardNY helicopters providing air support, and multiple state agencies are on the ground,” Hochul posted on X Saturday evening.

"This is still out of control at this moment. The winds are just wreaking havoc," Hochul told News 12 out of Long Island. The governor confirmed that "one or two homes" have already been destroyed in the fire "with others that are in the way." According to Suffolk County executive Ed Romaine, over 70 fire departments are now battling the fires.

Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore said the local firefighters are using the lessons they learned almost 30 years ago during the Sunrise Fires in Westhampton. “We are fortunate to have veteran firefighters among us who fought the 1996 fires,” she said. “Their experience, training, and dedication are invaluable in this fight, and we stand in full support of their efforts. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all firefighters, emergency responders, and volunteers who are working tirelessly to bring this fire under control.”

“Public safety is my top priority, and I'm committed to doing everything possible to keep Long Islanders safe." Hochul said in a statement.

This is a developing story.