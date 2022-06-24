Hochul: People Arming Themselves for Protection Make Others Feel Unsafe

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that people bearing arms for self-protection make "everyone else feel very unsafe."

Her comments, made during an interview on "CBS Mornings" came after the Supreme Court decision striking down a New York law that had set restrictions on those looking to carry guns in public.

She was asked about law-abiding citizens who want to carry a gun to feel safer.

"I say that makes everyone else feel very unsafe," the Democrat said. "We don't know if you're provoked, you know, you're in a bar and someone looks at your girlfriend or your boyfriend the wrong way. There are so many triggers. If someone wants to have a legal gun, licensed protection in their home, that is their domain, they can do that, we've always allowed that, or for hunting and other purposes.

"But to think someone would be able to do this on a subway, in a crowded, tense situation during rush hour? No, we have a right to protect our citizens, not take away your right to own, that's fine, but where you take it and the ability to conceal it, that's just going to make things so much more complicated for law enforcement and others."

Hochul had blasted the court's decision on Thursday tweeting: "It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons."

She added in another tweet: "In response to this ruling, we are closely reviewing our options — including calling a special session of the legislature. Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence."