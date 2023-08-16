NY Gov. Hochul: NYC Mayor Adams Slow to Act in Migrant Crisis

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in a scathing letter sent Tuesday to New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused his administration of resisting help and being slow to act in the city’s out-of-control migrant crisis, reports The New York Times.

Hochul’s letter says Adams’ administration has not accepted numerous offers of assistance from the state over the past year and has not prioritized helping migrants fill out paperwork to start getting their work permits.

“The city has not made timely requests for regulatory changes, has not always promptly shared necessary information with the state, has not implemented programs in a timely manner, and has not consulted the state before taking certain actions,” the state’s lawyer, Faith E. Gay, wrote in the letter.

“The city can and should do more to act in a proactive and collaborative manner with the state.”

Adams earlier this week called on New York state and federal lawmakers and agencies to offer more support in what he described as an “unprecedented state of emergency.”

His office also estimated that the city would spend $12 billion over three fiscal years to shelter and support tens of thousands of migrants projected to arrive during that period.

"This is not a New York City problem. This is a national problem," Adams said. The money to pay for this “is going to come from our schools’ services. It's going to come from our streets. It's going to come from what we provide to children.

"This is the greatest challenge our city has faced in decades. We got to get it right," he added.

New York City is struggling to accommodate more than 100,000 migrants who have arrived after crossing the U.S.–Mexico border.