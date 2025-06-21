WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hochul | abandoning | families | israel

New Yorkers Rip Hochul for Abandoning Families in Israel

By    |   Saturday, 21 June 2025 01:14 PM EDT

Many in New York’s Jewish community have lashed out at Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul for “doing nothing” to aid those constituents trapped in Israel while Iran continues their relentless strikes against the country, the New York Post  on Saturday.

Calls to Hochul’s office have gone unanswered, as roughly 5,000 Americans remain in the country and have requested assistance to leave. reported Long Island resident with a teenager studying in Israel told the outlet, “It wouldn’t even occur to Hochul to help constituents stranded in a war zone,” adding, “She’s doing nothing.”

Hochul’s perceived ambivalence to the crisis lies in stark contrast to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who on Friday greeted a flight arriving in Tampa with Jewish Americans fleeing Israel. DeSantis has partnered with Grey Bull Rescue, a private entity that works to get Americans out of conflict zones. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) said thus far two rescue flights carrying around 300 people have landed, and around 1,100 people are on a cruise ship headed to the U.S. Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the FDEM said DeSantis helped coordinate the efforts and transports will continue around the clock

“She should be doing what DeSantis did — partner with private contractors to get your citizens out,” the panicked New Yorker said of Hochul, preferring to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. “She should have organized this already,” the relative added. “There’s no excuse to sit on her hands as she heads the state with the most Jews in the country.”

With the Israeli airspace nearly shutdown to commercial traffic, those remaining in Israel are resortedly using ships from Israel to Lanarca in Cyprus, or traveling by land to Amman, Jordan and then flying to Cyprus in hopes of finally making it to America 

Another New York resident, Erika Reichelscheimer, told the outlet she felt “completely abandoned” after placing daily calls to Hochul about her elderly parents, who were in Israel on vacation when war broke out. “We cannot even get a call back,” said Reichelscheimer, 34. “Disappointed is an understatement,” she said adding, “I haven’t even seen Hochul say anything.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who is rumored to be a top challenger for Hochul’s seat next November blasted the governor’s inaction. “No answers from the Governor. No action. Not even the dignity of a call back. It’s an utter disgrace. Kathy Hochul continues to prove she is the worst governor in America,” Stefanik said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Many in New York's Jewish community have lashed out at Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul for "doing nothing" to aid those constituents trapped in Israel while Iran continues their relentless strikes against the country, the New York Post reported on Saturday.
hochul, abandoning, families, israel
405
2025-14-21
Saturday, 21 June 2025 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved