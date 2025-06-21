New Yorkers Rip Hochul for Abandoning Families in Israel

Many in New York’s Jewish community have lashed out at Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul for “doing nothing” to aid those constituents trapped in Israel while Iran continues their relentless strikes against the country, the New York Post on Saturday.

Calls to Hochul’s office have gone unanswered, as roughly 5,000 Americans remain in the country and have requested assistance to leave. reported Long Island resident with a teenager studying in Israel told the outlet, “It wouldn’t even occur to Hochul to help constituents stranded in a war zone,” adding, “She’s doing nothing.”

Hochul’s perceived ambivalence to the crisis lies in stark contrast to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who on Friday greeted a flight arriving in Tampa with Jewish Americans fleeing Israel. DeSantis has partnered with Grey Bull Rescue, a private entity that works to get Americans out of conflict zones. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) said thus far two rescue flights carrying around 300 people have landed, and around 1,100 people are on a cruise ship headed to the U.S. Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the FDEM said DeSantis helped coordinate the efforts and transports will continue around the clock

“She should be doing what DeSantis did — partner with private contractors to get your citizens out,” the panicked New Yorker said of Hochul, preferring to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. “She should have organized this already,” the relative added. “There’s no excuse to sit on her hands as she heads the state with the most Jews in the country.”

With the Israeli airspace nearly shutdown to commercial traffic, those remaining in Israel are resortedly using ships from Israel to Lanarca in Cyprus, or traveling by land to Amman, Jordan and then flying to Cyprus in hopes of finally making it to America

Another New York resident, Erika Reichelscheimer, told the outlet she felt “completely abandoned” after placing daily calls to Hochul about her elderly parents, who were in Israel on vacation when war broke out. “We cannot even get a call back,” said Reichelscheimer, 34. “Disappointed is an understatement,” she said adding, “I haven’t even seen Hochul say anything.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who is rumored to be a top challenger for Hochul’s seat next November blasted the governor’s inaction. “No answers from the Governor. No action. Not even the dignity of a call back. It’s an utter disgrace. Kathy Hochul continues to prove she is the worst governor in America,” Stefanik said.