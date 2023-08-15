Report: Kazakh Brokerage Firm Helps Russia Evade Sanctions

An online retail brokerage firm in Kazakhstan has brazenly flouted sanctions against Russia from its invasion of Ukraine by continuing to do business with Moscow, according to a yearlong investigation released Tuesday by Hindenburg Research.

The investigation found Freedom Holding Corp., which has a market cap of $4.6 billion and has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2019, still does business in the Russian market by evading anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) rules. The company, whose chair and CEO is Russian multibillionaire Timur Turlov, 35, was founded in 2008 in Moscow and moved to Kazakhstan in 2013.

"Our research has unveiled a laundry list of red flags, including evidence that Freedom brazenly skirts sanctions, shows hallmark signs of fake revenue, commingles customer funds then gambles assets in highly levered, illiquid, risky market bets, and displays signs of market manipulation in both its investments and its publicly traded shares," Hindenburg reported.

A Freedom spokesperson, working for an outside firm in the U.S., told CNBC that Hindenburg's allegations are "without merit."

"Freedom Holding and its subsidiaries continue to provide all required disclosures to regulators and investors, who can review our recently filed form 10-K and ... audited financial statements on our website," the spokesperson said.

The report found that following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Freedom sold its Russian business to Maxim Povalishin, a former Freedom board member, for $140 million in order to avoid sanctions. Turlov still secretly controls the entity, according to a former executive interviewed by Hindenburg.

The investigation found that on Aug. 4, the company admitted in its latest annual report it provided "brokerage services to certain individuals and entities who are subject to sanctions imposed by OFAC [U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control], the European Union or the United Kingdom."

This admission of sanctions evasion is nothing new. Four months after U.S. sanctioned Russia following its 2014 invasion of Crimea, Turlov established a private entity in Belize, "FFIN Belize," admitting in later filings the entity helps Russians sidestep "restrictions" to access U.S. markets, the report found.

In April 2022, the U.S. hit Alfa Bank with the most severe international "full blocking sanctions," along with an asset freeze. Days later, Freedom advertised an easy-to-use service to help clients shift assets out of Alfa Bank, Hindenburg reported. Four of Russia's financial elite tied to Alfa Group, including its founder, were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury on Aug. 11.

Despite this, FFIN Belize still advertises the ability to send rubles through Alfa Bank, allowing customers to easily funnel rubles through a sanctioned Russian bank right into the U.S. stock market.

Several months after "full blocking" sanctions were imposed on VTB bank, its customers shared tips over a Telegram account on how to transfer money through Freedom in Kazakhstan. Also, Tinkoff Bank, on EU, U.K. and U.S. sanctions lists, also advised its premium customers to open accounts remotely with Freedom in Kazakhstan, according to Forbes Russia.