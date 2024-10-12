WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hilton | hotel | wage | strikes

Hundreds of Hilton Hotel Workers Walk off the Job in Seattle

Saturday, 12 October 2024 10:38 AM EDT

More than a hundred Hilton hotel workers in Seattle have walked off the job calling for higher wages, fair staffing and workloads, and the reversal of COVID-19 era cuts, the Unite Here union said on Saturday.

"The weeklong strikes by 374 workers at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport and Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center will last until the early hours of Oct. 19," the union said.

Hilton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A total of over 4,300 hotel workers are now on strike at Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott hotels in Honolulu, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

Around 2,000 workers walked off the job in September at Hilton's largest hotel in the world, the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.

Some 10,000 U.S. hotel workers began a multi-day strike in several cities during the Labor Day weekend after contract talks with Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt stalled.

Unite Here represents workers in hotels, casinos and airports across the United States and Canada.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than a hundred Hilton hotel workers in Seattle have walked off the job calling for higher wages, fair staffing and workloads, and the reversal of COVID-19 era cuts, the Unite Here union said on Saturday.
hilton, hotel, wage, strikes
168
2024-38-12
Saturday, 12 October 2024 10:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved