Hundreds of Hilton Hotel Workers Walk off the Job in Seattle

More than a hundred Hilton hotel workers in Seattle have walked off the job calling for higher wages, fair staffing and workloads, and the reversal of COVID-19 era cuts, the Unite Here union said on Saturday.

"The weeklong strikes by 374 workers at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport and Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center will last until the early hours of Oct. 19," the union said.

Hilton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A total of over 4,300 hotel workers are now on strike at Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott hotels in Honolulu, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

Around 2,000 workers walked off the job in September at Hilton's largest hotel in the world, the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.

Some 10,000 U.S. hotel workers began a multi-day strike in several cities during the Labor Day weekend after contract talks with Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt stalled.

Unite Here represents workers in hotels, casinos and airports across the United States and Canada.