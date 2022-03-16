Hillary Clinton Trolls Putin, Says Thanks for Sanctions 'Award'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton trolled Russian President Vladimir Putin over sanctions imposed on her and 12 other American officials.

The Russian news agency TASS reported Tuesday that the Foreign Ministry said the sanctions came "in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for top officials of the Russian Federation."

"I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award," Clinton tweeted with a Financial Times reporter's post announcing the sanctions.

Besides Clinton, the Russians said their sanctions were imposed on President Joe Biden; Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan; CIA Director William Burns; Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley; White House press secretary Jen Psaki; National Security Deputy Assistant Daleep Singh; Agency for International Development Director Samantha Power; Biden’s son Hunter; Treasury Deputy Secretary Adewale Adeyemo; and Export-Import Bank Chair Reta Jo Lewis.

Psaki was asked about the sanctions during Tuesday's press briefing.

"It won't surprise any of you that none of us are planning tourist trips to Russia, and none of us have bank accounts that we won't be able to access, so we will forge ahead," Psaki said.

Russia also played an important role in allegations, fueled by the Clinton campaign, against the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

A total of 68% of likely voters believe special counsel John Durham's accusations regarding Clinton's 2016 campaign are "very important," according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Durham's indictment said attorney Michael Sussmann, while working with the Clinton campaign, falsely stated to the general counsel that he was not bringing alleged allegations of a secret channel of communications between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank on behalf of any client.

A straw poll of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference attendees released last month showed a plurality, 22%, believing Clinton has a greater chance of being the Democratic Party's 2024 nominee than Biden.