Hillary Chided for 'Young People Know Nothing' Remark

Hillary Clinton riled up the masses on social media after saying young Americans don't know anything about history.

Clinton, who lost decisively to Donald Trump in the 2016 election, earned scorn after saying that college kids don't know much about the history of the Israel-Palestinian conflict in the Middle East, let alone "many areas of the world, including in our own country."

Clinton made the comments Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program while promoting a Broadway musical she produced. She was addressing the anti-Israel protests on many college campuses across the country.

"I have had many conversations, as you have had, with a lot of young people over the last many months now," Clinton said. "They don't know very much at all about the history of the Middle East, or frankly about history, in many areas of the world, including in our own country."

Floodgates opened.

"it's hard to believe that her political style (obvious, overwhelming contempt for voters, potential voters, or really just anyone who isn't her) proved unsuccessful in 2016," read one post.

"First of all, you're wrong. Many young people have a much more accurate view of the Middle East than you do. Second of all, it doesn't take a phd in Middle East history to oppose babies being starved and bombed by the thousands. It just takes some basic humanity. Something you clearly lack," read another.

And this: "Democrats unleashing their secret weapon: Let's roll out our most condescending, unlikeable failure to repeat a bunch of ahistorical lies and call young people stupid"

Clinton went on to say that Yasser Arafat's refusal to say yes at the 2000 Camp David Summitt remains "one of the great tragedies of history."

An executive with the Center for International Policy took that one head-on.

"This talking point, which has been used to justify decades of violence and repression against Palestinians, has long been disputed by people with far more knowledge of Middle East history, including some who participated in the 2000 Camp David talks," Executive Vice President Matt Duss said in a post.

Mediaite aggregated the vitriol aimed at Clinton.