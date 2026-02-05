Hillary Clinton Dares Comer to Hold Public Hearing in Epstein Inquiry

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton fired back at House Republicans in a series of social media posts on Thursday, accusing them of political gamesmanship after she and former President Bill Clinton faced possible contempt charges for allegedly ignoring a congressional subpoena tied to the House Oversight Committee's investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

"For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath.

"They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction," Clinton wrote on X.

In a follow-up post, Clinton challenged committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., by calling for a public hearing rather than behind-the-scenes negotiations.

"So let's stop the games.

"If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let's have it — in public.

"You love to talk about transparency. There's nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on.

"We will be there," she added.

Comer has made the Clintons a focal point of the Oversight Committee's broader inquiry into Epstein's political and financial connections, arguing that Congress must determine what powerful individuals knew about Epstein's trafficking operation and whether federal agencies failed to act.

Republicans have sought testimony from high-profile figures who had past contact with Epstein or his network, including those tied to his private flights, financial dealings, and international relationships.

The subpoena fight involving the Clintons has escalated into a major political flash point, with Republicans accusing them of stonewalling and Democrats arguing that the Epstein investigation has become a partisan spectacle aimed at damaging political opponents.

Comer has said his inquiry is focused on transparency and accountability, while Clinton's posts suggest she believes Republicans are using the Epstein investigation to generate headlines rather than produce credible findings.