Hillary Clinton: Republicans' Trump Support 'Disturbing'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attacked Republicans for sticking with former President Donald Trump through his legal troubles, including indictments in New York and Miami in which he has pleaded not guilty to both.

"Their efforts to defend this man are truly beyond anything that I ever thought possible in our country," Clinton said Monday during a taping of the podcast "Pod Save America" in New York. "It is so profoundly disturbing that this could have been the break. This could have been the opportunity to say, 'you know, thank you so much for everything you've done for us, we really appreciate it. But this is kind of serious and we're not going to continue to defend you.'

"But, no, they're all in again. The psychology of this is so hard for me to fully grasp."

Trump and Republicans have cried foul over what they call a two-tiered system of justice where the law seems to apply only to him. They cite Clinton's case, where she was exonerated for receiving and sending emails with classified information on a private email address and server at her home in Chappaqua, New York, during her time as Secretary of State in the Obama administration.

There also were allegations her attorneys and staff used BleachBit, a computer software program, to erase emails that were on the server's hard drives.

"I do think it's odd, let's just say, to the point of being absurd, how that is their only response," Clinton said of Republicans. "They refuse to read the indictment, they refuse to engage with the facts, there's nothing new about that, and what they refuse to admit is this is on a track about him, not about anybody else, no matter how much else they try to confuse people, and how much they try to raise extraneous issues.

"And it's going to be fascinating, I guess, in a bizarre and sad way, to watch them spin themselves up."

Clinton was interviewed by former Obama White House staffers Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, who also worked for Clinton during her time as a U.S. senator and on her 2008 presidential campaign.

When asked about Trump being indicted by the Department of Justice on 37 counts regarding his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Clinton said sarcastically, "You're kidding?"

"I have a lot of reactions to it," she said. "I think the best reaction publicly is, you know, let's see it unfold and let's see what happens."

Lovett presented her with a T-shirt that read, "Totally Impartial Potential Juror," in case she was called for jury duty in Trump's case in New York regarding a 34-count indictment on falsifying business documents in the first degree involving alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"This is so great, I love this," Clinton said after cackling. "You even put [Trump's] nickname for me at the bottom, 'Crooked.' "