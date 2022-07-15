×
Tags: hillary clinton | chelsea clinton | gutsy | apple tv

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Docuseries 'Gutsy' to Premiere in September

Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton
Chelsea Clinton, left, is congratulated by her mother, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, at the finish line at the 50th TCS NYC Marathon in Central Park in New York City on Nov. 7, 2021. (Lev Radin/Sipa USA via AP Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 July 2022 01:39 PM EDT

Hillary Clinton tweeted that her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's docuseries "Gutsy" will premiere on Sept. 9 on Apple TV+.

An eight-part series, "Gutsy" invites viewers along on the mother-daughter duo's journey as they explore the lives of notable women.

According to Variety, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson are among the names joining the Clintons throughout the docuseries.

The series is based on the Clintons' 2019 book "The Book of Gutsy Women," and Apple TV+ described it as an opportunity to speak with "pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes" who model "what it truly means to be gutsy."

The relationship between Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will also reportedly be explored in the series.

The project is produced by HiddenLight Productions, which was partially founded by the two Clintons and was first announced in December, 2020, according to Variety.

The pair partnered with Sam Branson in forming HiddenLight. The son of business tycoon Sir Richard Branson is an actor and also founder of the boutique production company Sundog Pictures.

Both Clinton women serve as executive producers for the series and longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin serves as a consulting producer.

The Clintons join former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in the film and TV production business; the Obamas' company Higher Ground has supported several projects, including the Oscar-winning documentary "American Factory."

Chelsea Clinton has written a number of children's books, beginning in 2017, with "She Persisted," which introduced children to important women throughout history who overcame adversity.

In recent months, HiddenLight has expanded its industry reach, Variety reports, launching an unscripted label in January that is currently working on an eight-part Channel 4 series.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


