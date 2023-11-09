×
Tags: hillary clinton | cease-fire | israel | hamas

Hillary Clinton Pushes Back on Calls for Cease-Fire

By    |   Thursday, 09 November 2023 11:32 AM EST

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, during an appearance on “The View” this week, pushed back on calls for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"Remember, there was a cease-fire on Oct. 6 that Hamas broke by their barbaric assault on peaceful civilians and their kidnapping, their killing, their beheading, their terrible, inhumane savagery," Clinton said on Wednesday.

"It did not hold because Hamas chose to break it," she added.

Clinton went on to say, ”Hamas is a terrorist organization" that has "consistently broken cease-fires over a number of years." 

She added, "A cease-fire done prematurely benefits those who do not abide by any laws, by any rules, by any human character value about the value of life.”

Clinton also warned against reelecting former President Donald Trump, saying she’s seen other world leaders “get legitimately elected” and then attempt “to do away with elections and do away with opposition.”

She said, “You could see it in countries where, well, Hitler was duly elected, right? And so all of a sudden somebody with those tendencies, so dictatorial authoritarian tendencies, would be like, OK, we’re going to shut this down.”

Clinton said, “Trump is telling us what he intends to do. Take him at his word.”

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


