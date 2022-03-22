×
Hillary Clinton Says She Tested Positive for COVID, Bill OK

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 07:11 PM

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, she tweeted Tuesday evening, adding that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, has tested negative.

"Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine," the 74-year-old former secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee wrote. "I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

She quickly added in a follow-up tweet: "Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!"

The former president, who is 75, may be taking added precautions after being hospitalized in October. He spend five nights at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center in Orange for treatment of a urological infection.

Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, recently tested positive for COVID, and earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she had tested positive again and will not accompany President Joe Biden on his trip to Europe this week.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 22 March 2022 07:11 PM
