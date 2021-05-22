×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: highway | agreement | funding | package | roads | bridges

Senators Reach Bipartisan Deal on US Highway Funding Package

Senators Reach Bipartisan Deal on US Highway Funding Package
(Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty) 

Saturday, 22 May 2021 05:59 PM

A group of Senators said they reached a bipartisan agreement on highway funding a day after Republicans rejected the Biden administration’s trimmed-down $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal.

The top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee announced Saturday they reached agreement on the surface transportation reauthorization bill, which would provide $304 billion in funding for highways, roads and bridges.

The legislation, which is separate from President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, will be considered by the full committee on Wednesday, the senators said. The panel is one of the four authorizing committees in the Senate for the legislation. The bill has been delayed in the House; it isn’t expected to be marked up until late June.

The agreement came after Biden reduced the size of his infrastructure and jobs plan by about a quarter in a bid to advance negotiations with Republicans. West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the leading GOP negotiator, said Friday the two sides remain far apart. She’s the ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A group of Senators said they reached a bipartisan agreement on highway funding a day after Republicans rejected the Biden administration's trimmed-down $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal.
highway, agreement, funding, package, roads, bridges
174
2021-59-22
Saturday, 22 May 2021 05:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved