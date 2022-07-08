Reports: Highland Park Police Visited Crimo Home 10 Times From 2010-14

More details are starting to emerge about the Crimo family in the wake of shooting suspect Robert "Bobby" Crimo III allegedly killing seven people and injuring at least 20 others Monday, while the people of Highland Park, Illinois celebrated Independence Day with a parade.

According to reports published through The Daily Mail, Bobby Crimo's mother, Denise Pesina, was convicted for a 2002 incident in which she apparently left toddler Bobby — now 21 — in a hot car for 27 minutes.

Also, court records show Pesina pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Lake County, Illinois in 2012, according to the Daily Mail.

Local police were called to the Crimo family's Highland Park home on 10 separate occasions from 2010-14, typically involving reports of domestic violence.

In one altercation in August 2010, Denise Pesina allegedly attacked her husband, Robert Crimo Jr., with a screwdriver and a shoe, after he insulted her looks.

Also, Crimo Jr., who unsuccessfully ran for Highland Park mayor in 2019, reportedly told officers that his relationship with Pesina was "failing," and that she was intoxicated.

Pesina countered by telling police that Crimo Jr. had "disrespected and belittled" her by making disparaging remarks about her appearance.

Two other reported instances stand out, regarding the strained relationship between Crimo Jr. and Pesina:

In October 2010, police responded to reports of a fight between the couple.

The encounter allegedly involved Pesina hitting Crimo Jr. with a screwdriver again. Crimo Jr. added that his wife had been "trash talking" him, and knocked all his belongings off his dresser, before bludgeoning him with the backside of the tool.

Pesina argued that Crimo Jr. had been "making mean statements to me, like always calling me names."

In June 2011, Crimo Jr. called police officials to report that Pesina was attempting to drive and pick up her daughter, Bobby Crimo's sister, while intoxicated.

Pesina confronted Crimo Jr. about this, according to police, and subsequently blocked the dad from leaving the house.

Prior to Monday's mass shooting, Bobby Crimo was able to receive a firearm owners identification (FOID) card in January 2020, after his father helped secure the gun permit in December 2019, according to authorities.

Also, according to Illinois State Police, at that time, there were no grounds, or at least an "insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger and deny [Bobby Crimo] the FOID application."

Bobby Crimo has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, but more charges could follow in the coming days.

If convicted on all seven charges of first-degree murder, Bobby Crimo would face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In the state of Illinois, the minimum age for securing a gun permit is 21 years old, or 18, if co-sponsored by an adult with a clear background check.