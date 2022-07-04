NYPD Monitoring Fourth of July Gatherings After Shooting Outside Chicago

The New York Police Department is reportedly monitoring large gatherings after a mass shooting outside Chicago earlier on Monday, according to the New York Post.

A source told the newspaper that the department's ''deployment is already robust'' and that they are ''watching everything.''

The news comes after an attack at an Independence Day parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where at least six people were killed and dozens more were wounded, USA Today reported.

A gunman is believed to have been seated on a rooftop when he opened fire on the parade route at 10:15 a.m. Central time.

Police have said they are interested in speaking to 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III about the attack. He is believed to have been driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate.

''On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us,'' Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said.

Shortly after the mass shooting, the Chicago White Sox announced on Twitter that they would cancel postgame fireworks on Monday and hold a moment of silence before facing off against the Minnesota Twins.

''Our hearts are with the Highland Park community,'' the statement read. ''The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today's horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy.''

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell also offered condolences after the attack, emphasizing the ''horrific damage gun violence inflicts in our communities.''

''Everyone at the New York City Police Department mourns with the victims and their families during this difficult time, and we fully support the courageous men and women of the Highland Park Police Department as they investigate this tragedy,'' Sewell wrote.

''We want to assure New Yorkers that there are no specific, credible threats to our July Fourth celebrations here in New York City – and we plan to continue as scheduled,'' she added.