WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hhs | survey | dei | bias | biden administration | whistleblower | disciplinary

HHS Surveys Staff About DEI Bias in Biden Admin

By    |   Monday, 07 July 2025 07:38 PM EDT

The Department of Health and Human Services sent staff a "whistleblower questionnaire" asking about diversity, equity, and inclusion directives under the Biden administration that led to disciplinary action or employees quitting or getting fired for refusing to carry out those initiatives, Politico reported Monday.

The email, obtained by Politico, asked staffers five questions, including if they knew of any employee who was passed over for promotions due to "race, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability or genetic information" in the last administration.

HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told Politico that the survey was sent "in accordance with President Donald Trump's executive order, titled "Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing," issued on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.

The survey also asked staffers if they knew of DEI policies that "caused discrimination against employees, contractors or members of the general public" under former President Joe Biden, according to the report.

It wasn't clear what action the agency would take based on responses, according to the report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of HHS sent staff a "whistleblower questionnaire" asking about diversity, equity, and inclusion directives under the Biden administration that led to disciplinary action or employees quitting or getting fired for refusing to carry out those initiatives.
hhs, survey, dei, bias, biden administration, whistleblower, disciplinary
166
2025-38-07
Monday, 07 July 2025 07:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved