HHS Surveys Staff About DEI Bias in Biden Admin

The Department of Health and Human Services sent staff a "whistleblower questionnaire" asking about diversity, equity, and inclusion directives under the Biden administration that led to disciplinary action or employees quitting or getting fired for refusing to carry out those initiatives, Politico reported Monday.

The email, obtained by Politico, asked staffers five questions, including if they knew of any employee who was passed over for promotions due to "race, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability or genetic information" in the last administration.

HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told Politico that the survey was sent "in accordance with President Donald Trump's executive order, titled "Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing," issued on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.

The survey also asked staffers if they knew of DEI policies that "caused discrimination against employees, contractors or members of the general public" under former President Joe Biden, according to the report.

It wasn't clear what action the agency would take based on responses, according to the report.