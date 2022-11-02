×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hhs | monkeypox | public health

Monkeypox Public Health Emergency Renewed

Monkeypox Public Health Emergency Renewed
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 01:42 PM EDT

Xavier Becerra, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, on Wednesday renewed the national public health emergency for the monkeypox outbreak, citing "continued consequences of an outbreak" of cases across multiple states, reports The Hill.

The U.S. declared monkeypox a public health emergency in August, triggering grant funding and more resources for various aspects of a federal response. Public health emergencies end after 90 days unless renewed.

More than 28,000 people in the U.S. have been infected with monkeypox, mostly in California, Florida, Texas, and New York. More than 77,000 cases have been reported worldwide.

Data published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report in mid-August showed that 99% of monkeypox cases in the U.S. are in males, and 94% of cases report recent male-to-male sexual or intimate contact.

Vanessa Castro, associate director of HIV & Health Equity for the Human Rights Campaign, told the Hill that the health emergency should be renewed as other challenges related to the outbreak are ongoing.

"One of the biggest things that we are continuing to hear about is really the disproportionate access to vaccine distribution, which especially impacts our Black, Latinx and people living with HIV communities," Castro said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Xavier Becerra, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, on Wednesday renewed the national public health emergency for the monkeypox outbreak, citing "continued consequences of an outbreak" of cases across multiple states, reports The Hill.
hhs, monkeypox, public health
196
2022-42-02
Wednesday, 02 November 2022 01:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved