Tags: hhs | elon musk | doge | emails

HHS Requires Weekly Response to '5 Things' Email

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 01:32 PM EST

The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday informed employees that they must send weekly emails summarizing at least five accomplishments.

The mandate marks a reversal of the agency's previous decision not to comply with the directive from Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

The Trump administration on Friday issued a new round of emails to federal employees, saying they are required to list five accomplishments in the past week.

"The President has made it clear that this is mandatory for the executive branch," Musk, Trump's top adviser and the head of DOGE, said in a statement. "Anyone working on classified or other sensitive matters is still required to respond if they receive the email, but can simply reply that their work is sensitive."

HHS previously told employees there would be "no impact to your employment with the agency if you choose not to respond" to the emails and warned that anyone who replies should assume that malign foreign actors would read their responses.

However, on Monday the department sent an email to employees stating that they "are required" to follow the directive and removed the note about malign foreign actors.

The email also stated that employees should follow their supervisors' guidance when drafting their responses, and avoid identifying grants, grant recipients, contracts, or contractors, as well as any information that could expose the exact nature of scientific research and experiments.

An unnamed source at the Food and Drug Administration, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that employees were concerned about how to word their emails to avoid identifying sensitive or private information.

"I feel I will spend the whole day writing these five bullets in a way that does not contain sensitive information while also providing information that my job is important. I don't know if this can be called efficiency," said the source.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 03 March 2025 01:32 PM
