WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hhs | civil rights | d.c. | scholarships | white | applicants | dei

HHS Opens DEI Probe Into Health Scholarship in D.C.

By    |   Friday, 11 April 2025 05:14 PM EDT

The Health and Human Services' Office of Civil Rights on Friday launched a probe into AcademyHealth, a D.C.-based health research organization, over claims it excludes white applicants from one of its scholarships, reports the Washington Examiner.

"The Office for Civil Rights will faithfully apply civil rights law using a colorblind lens to root out discriminatory criteria and promote individual excellence, grit, and hard work,"Anthony Archeval, acting director of the HHS civil rights division, said in a statement obtained by the Examiner.

Trump in January signed an executive order ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the federal government, which he and conservatives have long condemned as discriminatory.

The effort escalates a push President Donald Trump made in his last term as president and relies on the same tools his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, used to try to promote DEI programs across American life by embedding the priority into rules for federal contractors and grant recipients.

The probe into AcademyHealth is the sixth by the HHS' Office of Civil Rights.

It is focused on the organization's "equity, diversity, and inclusion scholarship."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Health and Human Services' Office of Civil Rights on Friday launched a probe into AcademyHealth, a D.C.-based health research organization, over claims it excludes white applicants from one of its scholarships, reports the Washington Examiner.
hhs, civil rights, d.c., scholarships, white, applicants, dei, probe
182
2025-14-11
Friday, 11 April 2025 05:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved