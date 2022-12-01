HHS: Those With Hepatitis B, HIV Can Be Public Health Service Officers

The Department of Health and Human Services is opening employment with the U.S. Public Health Service to those with chronic hepatitis B and HIV, according to a Thursday news release.

Individuals suffering from the two conditions were previously disqualified from working for the USPHS, but the agency cited recent medical advancements that have made hepatitis B and HIV manageable. The change will go into effect immediately.

"As we recognize World AIDS Day and the progress made, I am honored to be a part of a change much bigger than our service," HHS official Rachel Levine stated. "By changing our medical accession standards to reflect the latest evidence, we show the world that we are putting science first."

The change will specifically affect the USPHS Commissioned Corps, a branch of more than 6,000 uniformed service members who specialize in public health and national safety, the official website details.

Of those qualified for the position, most are physicians, nurses, dentists, dietitians and therapists. Applicants must not have a medical condition that prevents them from engaging in physical activities or being deployed to a stressful environment.

"The dedicated officers who serve the USPHS Commissioned Corps work tirelessly to protect, promote and advance the health of our nation," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said, adding that he is "excited to welcome new potential recruits and create a more diverse community within our service."