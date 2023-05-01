HHS: Two Hospitals That Denied Abortions Broke Law

The Department of Health and Human Services determined Monday that two hospitals violated federal law when they refused to provide an abortion to a Missouri woman.

According to The Associated Press, the agency found that the two hospitals chose to abide by more-stringent state laws instead of federal law, which mandates doctors provide an abortion when a woman's health is at risk.

It comes after the woman, Mylissa Farmer, suffered a preterm premature rupture of membranes nearly 18 weeks into her pregnancy. It subsequently caused deliberating abdominal pressure, cramping, and vaginal bleeding.

She was initially recommended for an abortion by doctors at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. However, 39 days after Missouri banned abortions, her options were limited.

Farmer then traveled out of state, first to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, where she was once again told her health was at risk but denied a dilation and evacuation procedure.

Eventually, she received an abortion in Illinois.

"Fortunately, this patient survived. But she never should have gone through the terrifying ordeal she experienced in the first place," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra stated.

"We want her, and every patient out there like her, to know that we will do everything we can to protect their lives and health, and to investigate and enforce the law to the fullest extent of our legal authority, in accordance with orders from the courts," he added.

The HHS report backed Farmer's story. Doctors at both hospitals told her that the fetus would not survive and that she was at serious risk of infection or losing her uterus, but they could not perform an abortion.

Freeman Health did not respond to an AP request for comment, but the University of Kansas argued that the hospital followed health policy in accordance with what was known at the time.

"It met the standard of care based upon the facts known at the time, and complied with all applicable law," stated KU Medical Center spokeswoman Jill Chadwick.

"There is a process with CMS for this complaint and we respect that process," she continued. "The University of Kansas Health System follows federal and Kansas law in providing appropriate, stabilizing, and quality care to all of its patients, including obstetric patients."