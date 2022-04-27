Poll: Trump-Endorsed Walker Leads Warnock in Georgia Senate Race

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock has a problem this election cycle and his name is President Joe Biden.

According to a recent poll conducted by a super PAC supporting the Democrat's likely GOP rival, Herschel Walker, voter dissatisfaction with Biden caused 51.9% of those surveyed to say they'd prefer an unnamed Republican over an unnamed Democrat on the generic Senate ballot.

That's good news for former professional athlete Walker, who led Warnock 51.4% to 41% in the poll of 2,500 registered voters.

"Our polling makes clear what the majority of Georgia voters are feeling: There is serious buyer's remorse for Raphael Warnock," 34N22 super PAC spokesperson Stephen Lawson said in a statement. "Warnock has voted in lock step with Biden's disastrous agenda that's led to skyrocketing inflation, record gas prices, a crisis at the southern border, and rampant crime in our cities."

Warnock was elected to the Senate in early January 2021 after defeating appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff special election. As of March 31, the Washington Examiner reports that the Democrat has a war chest of $25.6 million, having brought in $13.6 million in the first quarter.

With 40-year-high inflation and skyrocketing gas prices, however, voters are widely expected to give Democrats a shellacking at the ballot box in November, taking out their anger over the country's current quality of life in the first midterm election since Biden took office.

Trump-endorsed Walker played football for the University of Georgia, leading the Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980, and later played professionally in the USFL and NFL. Voters do not seem to care about his controversial personal life or that he lived in Texas for a number of years until recently.

GOP operatives advising the super PAC think Walker could be in an even stronger position against Warnock than previously believed, based on voters' responses to questions on inflation, crime, and other economic issues.

"The microtargeting project, which is likely the most expansive and detailed survey conducted in Georgia so far this cycle, shows the dominant position that Herschel Walker maintains over Raphael Warnock in the race for the U.S. Senate," Republican pollster Blaise Hazelwood wrote in a memo for 34N22.

Before facing Warnock, Walker must defeat state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black in Georgia's May 24 primary. According to the Examiner, polling indicates he is poised to win that election.

Conducted by firm Grassroots Targeting, the poll interviewed registered Georgia voters from April 3-16 through landline and cellphone conversations and text messages. The margin of error was plus or minus 1.96 percentage points.