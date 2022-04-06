×
Poll: Walker Holds Slight Lead Over Warnock in Georgia Senate Race

Herschel Walker speaks at a rally
Herschel Walker (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 April 2022 05:50 PM

Georgia GOP senate candidate Herschel Walker narrowly leads incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., 49% to 45%, in an Emerson College/The Hill poll released Wednesday.

Warnock, the state's first Black senator and the first Black Democrat senator from the South, last year edged out Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a closely watched election.

But Walker, the former football star backed by former President Donald Trump, leads Warnock by a smidge and leads the field of Republican candidates for the nomination with 57% of the vote.

His closest GOP competitor is Gary Black at 13%.

His lead against Warnock is just outside the survey's margin of error of 3 percentage points. Six percent of voters remain undecided.

Two super PACs supporting Walker's rivals plan to spend millions of dollars in ads attacking Walker in the eight weeks running up to the May 24 primary in hopes of creating a runoff situation, according to Politico.

Walker spokesperson Mallory Blount in a statement to Politico said there likely wasn't any chance of a runoff occurring.

"There's been zero drop in poll numbers since this race started," she said. "Any suggestion to the contrary is silly. The other Republicans in this race are at less than 15% combined. Their only strategy to gain any sort of relevance is to obsess over Herschel. Herschel is solely focused on beating Raphael Warnock."

The Emerson College/The Hill Georgia poll was conducted April 1-3, 2022, and surveyed 1,013 registered voters.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Georgia GOP senate candidate Herschel Walker narrowly leads incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., 49% to 45%, in an Emerson College/The Hill poll released Wednesday.
