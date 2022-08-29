Herschel Walker: Ignore Dem Trash Talk; GOP Will Win Midterms

Democrats are using trash talk as an intimidation tactic meant to scare conservative donors away, suppress Republican enthusiasm, and discourage GOP candidates and voters, Herschel Walker wrote in an opinion article in the Washington Examiner on Monday.

Walker, the former football star who is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, said that Democrats "would have us believe that Republican Senate candidates are weak, President Joe Biden has had some great successes, the Democrats' fundraising numbers give them a huge advantage, and Republicans can't possibly win back the Senate."

He insisted that "none of this is true" and that the only thing President Joe Biden and the Democrats have been successful at is "making us unsafe, weak, woke, and broke. Democrats and the media can try to spin all they want, but it won't work. People know the truth. They feel the truth in their wallets every single day.

Walker said that Republicans are "the last best hope for turning things around and preserving our freedoms. They are looking to us to save the country from a group of people who are doing their best to destroy it." He emphasized that "everyday voters are sick of the crime. The chaos at the border. Sky-high food and gas prices. Weakness abroad. Out-of-control government spending."

Walker stressed that many of the GOP candidate running "are giving up comfortable lives, because we want to give back to the country and communities that gave us so much. We don't need or want power. The power belongs to the people, just like our Founding Fathers intended. It's up to us to reclaim it for them."