Ted Cruz Joins Herschel Walker on Campaign Trail

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia, plagued by allegations he pressured two women into having an abortion, will be joined on the campaign trail this week by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, reports CNN.

Walker on Thursday denied the new abortion allegation, which dropped less than two weeks before the midterm elections. He is in a tight race against incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"Anyone who believes I am coming forward because Herschel is running as a Republican candidate — that is simply not the case. I am a registered independent, and I voted for Donald Trump in both elections," the anonymous woman, who claims she met Walker in the 1980s and became pregnant in 1993, said during a press conference over Zoom. "I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. senator. And that is the reason why I am speaking up."

Walker responded during a campaign stop: "I'm done with this foolishness. I've already told people this is a lie, and I'm not going to entertain, continue to carry a lie along."

Walker earlier this year was accused by a former girlfriend of encouraging her to have an abortion and then reimbursing her for the cost.

The same woman also alleged that Walker asked her to have a second abortion years later but that she refused and is now the mother of a son who, she says, rarely sees his father.

The latest accusation came Wednesday when a woman who says she was in a yearslong relationship with Walker said at a press conference that he pressured her into having an abortion in 1993.

The woman, referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity, at a press conference said Walker was not "morally fit to be a U.S. senator."

"He has publicly taken the position that he is about life and against abortion under any circumstance when in fact he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it," said Doe.