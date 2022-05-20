GOP Sen. Candidate Herschel Walker: Total Ban on Abortion, No Exceptions

Georgia GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker says there should be a total ban on abortion, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the health of the mother, WGXA News reports.

"There's no exception in my mind," he told reporters after a campaign speech in Macon, Georgia, at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. "Like I say, I believe in life. I believe in life."

"You never know what a child is going to become," he said. "And I've seen some people, they've had some tough times, but I always said, 'No matter what, tough times make tough people.' "

His comments come nearly a month after a leaked draft opinion suggested the Supreme Court's conservative majority would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion a constitutional right for women.

Walker, the former football star leading the primary race, also called for money to promote adoption and to support single mothers and single fathers.

Walker was recently endorsed by the National Right to Life.

"Herschel Walker will be a most effective champion for unborn babies and their mothers in Washington and he has demonstrated the passion and perseverance it takes to win the critically important Georgia Senate race," Carol Tobias, the organization's president, said.

"Georgia deserves a pro-life senator like Herschel Walker who is committed to building a culture of life," Tobias added. "Walker's stance for life stands in stark contrast to the out-of-touch record of [incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael] Warnock who supports abortion for any reason until birth."

A ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy is likely to become law in Georgia if Roe v. Wade is overturned.