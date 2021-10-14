Heritage Picks 'Outsider' as New President

America's premier conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation has selected a "D.C. outsider" as its new president, Dr. Kevin Roberts.

Roberts will succeed President Kay James and become the seventh president in the organization's 48-year history.

"Since last spring, Heritage's Board of Trustees has been searching for a leader who demonstrates an unwavering commitment to Heritage's mission and the conservative principles that guide our research," Chairman Barb Van Andel-Gaby wrote in a statement, announcing the news. "After looking at candidates from across the country and throughout the conservative movement, one person truly stood out: Heritage's trustees have unanimously elected Dr. Kevin Roberts as our next president.

"While there were many outstanding candidates we interviewed during the search process, Kevin was the best choice to lead The Heritage Foundation at this pivotal time in our nation's history. Kevin has an entrepreneurial spirit and a deep enthusiasm for conservative solutions, and he will bring with him a different perspective as a D.C. outsider."

"Kevin's natural leadership talents and commitment to our mission make him the right fit for Heritage. He will ensure that our unprecedented influence on Capitol Hill continues, and he shares our belief that Heritage must lead not only conservatives — but America — with a positive vision for the future."

Roberts has served as the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) in Austin, Texas.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead The Heritage Foundation and honored the board selected me as its next president," Roberts said. "Heritage has led the conservative movement with distinction and its policy solutions have improved the lives of our fellow citizens. I look forward to continuing this legacy and addressing the challenges we face today and in the future.

"Heritage is known throughout the conservative movement and policy community as a solutions factory. As a lifelong, movement conservative, I have always seen Heritage as the beacon of conservatism and of the American dream. In recent years, as I have worked with Heritage scholars on several issues, I came to appreciate Heritage's critical role at this particular point in history. Coming from a state as free and prosperous as Texas, I'm eager to share the innovative ideas we developed and build on them."

James has served as Heritage president since 2018, will continue to serve on the Board of Trustees, a role she has held since 2005.

"I'm thrilled that the board has chosen Kevin to lead The Heritage Foundation," James said. "While Heritage ranks as the top think tank in the world for our impact and we have experienced truly incredible achievements during our nearly 50 years, there is still work to be done to ensure that we are prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the next 50 years.

"Kevin is here to take Heritage to the next level. Throughout the interview process, I quickly came to see that — of all the incredible candidates for this position — Kevin had the vision, the passion, the leadership ability, and that down-to-his-core commitment to the True North principles of conservatism combined in one single package that made him the obvious choice to lead Heritage."

Roberts, his wife, and four children will relocate to Washington, D.C.