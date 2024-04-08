Group to Target GOP Senators Who Oppose Mayorkas Trial

Senate Republicans who said they intend to vote against a trial on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will be targeted by Heritage Action, the conservative advocacy group told the Washington Examiner on Monday.

The group, the sister organization of the Washington-based Heritage Foundation, said it will unleash a campaign to ensure that the Mayorkas trial proceeds this week.

"The border crisis, which was created and facilitated by this administration, is now the No. 1 concern of Americans," Heritage Action Executive Vice President Ryan Walker said. "Lawmakers who claim that impeaching Secretary Mayorkas is a waste of time or the Senate is too busy to hold a trial are not only absurd, they're massively out of touch with the voters who sent them to Washington."

Heritage Action said it will declare any procedural motion that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer puts on the floor a "key vote" and that any Republican who votes with the Democrats will be put on blast, including in messaging to the organization's 2 million grassroots supporters.

The vote to table the trial only requires a simple majority and has a one-vote threshold, making it critical that Republicans stay in line.

"Anyone who does Schumer's bidding and votes to dismiss or table will be complicit in his cover-up and the border crisis itself," Walker said. "Senators who would rather focus on the terrible bills Schumer has put forward instead of holding a trial for Mayorkas cannot be trusted by conservatives. Heritage Action stands with Americans demanding accountability and will key vote any procedural move put forth to sweep the charges against Mayorkas under the rug."

House managers are set to deliver the two articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday, almost two months after Mayorkas was impeached on charges of refusing to enforce the law and a breach of public trust.

That day Mayorkas is also scheduled to appear on Capitol Hill for a two congressional hearings connected to his department's budget.

Impeachment proceedings are set to start in the Senate on Thursday.