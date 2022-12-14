Texas Dem Rep. Cuellar Calls on Biden to Visit Border

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told CNN on Wednesday that President Joe Biden should "just show up" at the Southwest border, adding that it "would send a strong signal."

Cuellar told "CNN This Morning" that Biden should make a trip to see the situation at the border for himself.

"I don't know why they keep avoiding the border and saying there's other things more important than this than the border," Cuellar said. "If there's a crisis, show up. Just show up. I think part of the battle is if he just shows up and says I'm hoping to work on this and on this. Just showing up at the border would send a strong signal to the communities that he's there, he cares about the border communities. Just show up, it doesn't take much to just show up at the border."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last month, in response to a question about when Biden last visited the border, that "he's been there. He's been to the border."

Cuellar's comments came shortly after he joined a bipartisan congressional group including Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in signing a letter calling on Biden to extend the Title 42 health order allowing the U.S. to restrict entry into the country.

"With our current personnel and resources on the border already strained, we cannot afford to relinquish our only effective tool for controlling unlawful migration," Cuellar said in a statement. "My colleagues and I are committed to providing DHS with effective policies that will maintain operational control over the southern border, and that do not require long processing times. However, creating those policies will take time. I urge President Biden to consider extending Title 42 beyond the Dec. 21 expiration deadline. Thank you, Mr. President, for your consideration."