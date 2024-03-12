Cuellar Initiates New Border Security Group for Democrats

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar initiated a Democratic working group on border security on Tuesday in an effort to counter the Republican narrative that Democrats are unwilling to deal with the issue, The Texas Tribune reported.

"It's important for Democrats to talk about strong border security and still be respectful of immigrants' rights," Cuellar told reporters. "For so long, the Republicans have had a narrative about the border being a dangerous place and out of control. And I think it's important that Democrats also have a narrative about border security."

The Democrats for Border Security Task Force is pressing for the bipartisan border security legislation that was introduced earlier this year in the Senate but petered out after Republicans decided not to back it.

The bill also included aid for Ukraine, Israel, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.

Texas Rep. Colin Allred, who is on the task force with Cuellar, said it was cynical of Republicans who, according to him, don't want to pass the legislation, because they believe that continued chaos at the border will help Republican candidates on Election Day in November.

President Joe Biden has urged Congress to take up the border bill, but House Republicans under Speaker Mike Johnson, who has control over when legislation makes it to the House floor, made it clear they have no interest in passing the legislation.

Allred urged colleagues to also consider other bipartisan border legislation that tackles legal entry, as well as controlling illegal crossings "in a comprehensive way," The Texas Tribune reported.

Cuellar acknowledged that the Senate border deal has opponents in both parties, but emphasized that the need for border reform was high enough to push a majority of the House to pass the bill.

"We do know that in both political parties, there are some folks that don't support the whole thing," Cuellar said. "But I think somewhere in the middle, you got about 80% of Democrats and Republicans who want to get it done, and I think if they would put the Senate bill on the floor, we would get it passed."