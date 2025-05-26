Bill Would Ban NYC Helicopter Tours

Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Rob Menendez, D-N.J., and Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., introduced legislation earlier this month that would ban helicopter tours around New York City, a month after a sightseeing tour crashed into the Hudson River, killing a family of five and the pilot, New Jersey.com reports.

The bill, the Improving Helicopter Safety Act, targets flights used for recreation, tourism, and luxury commuting.

"While we have consistently worked to address the impact of non-essential helicopters on our communities, last month's tragic crash should be a clarion call for every level of government to take action on helicopter safety," Menendez said in a statement.

"Rising congestion of non-essential helicopters, coupled with concerning safety records of air tourism operators, are causing a direct threat to public safety.

"Along with my colleagues from New Jersey and New York, we're doing what is necessary to prevent tragedies like this from happening again," he added.

Video of the crash suggested that a "catastrophic mechanical failure" left the pilot with no chance to save the helicopter, said Justin Green, an aviation lawyer who was a helicopter pilot in the Marine Corps.

It is possible the helicopter's main rotors struck the tail boom, breaking it apart and causing the cabin to go into free fall, Green said.