Heinz Wants to Give Boat to Man Who Survived at Sea on Ketchup

Heinz recently asked for the public's help on Instagram in finding Elvis Francois, the sailor who survived 24 days at sea eating ketchup, garlic powder, and Maggi seasoning cubes after his sailboat was accidentally pulled out to sea in December.

"We need your help tracking down an amazing man with an amazing story," the ketchup company wrote. "Heinz wants to celebrate his safe return home and help him buy a new boat ... but we can't seem to find him. So we're setting this message adrift into the sea of the internet because if anyone can help us find him, it's you."

Francois, from the Caribbean island of Dominica, was repairing his sailboat near St. Martin in the Netherlands Antilles when his vessel was pulled out to sea, according to the New York Post.

He was eventually spotted by a passing plane and was then rescued by the Colombian Navy.

Heinz said that it asked both the government of Dominica and the Colombian Navy for help in locating Francois, but so far without success.

In a statement to CNN, Heinz said, "We're also asking for any credible leads to contact Elvis so we can help cover a new boat equipped with full navigational technology to avoid another disaster in the future."

The company also suggested the public use the hashtag #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy to help with the search.