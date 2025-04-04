WATCH TV LIVE

Hegseth to Attend Dover Ceremony for US Soldiers' Remains

Friday, 04 April 2025 05:10 PM EDT

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will be on hand at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware as the bodies of four U.S. soldiers killed during a training exercise are returned home.

The soldiers died during a training event in Lithuania on March 25. The soldiers, part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, were on a tactical training exercise when they and their vehicle were reported missing, the Army said. The AP reported they were recovered after an intensive week-long search.

Newsweek reported that the White House confirmed Secretary Hegseth would attend the event, not President Donald Trump.

The Hill reported some had expressed concern that the President would not attend what is termed a "solemn dignified transfer of remains."

Newsweek reported contact with an administration official who said the White House was respecting the families' request for privacy and was working on corresponding with the families.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

