Directed Energy Could Be Cause of 'Havana Syndrome': US Intelligence Panel

A group of experts assembled by the U.S. intelligence community has found that mass hysteria and other psychological factors cannot fully account for ''Havana syndrome,'' and identified directed electromagnetic or ultrasonic energy as a possible cause, Politico reports.

The panel, convened under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the cia, found in a report released on Tuesday: ''Pulsed electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radiofrequency range, plausibly explains the core characteristics'' of the disorder, though it notes that ''information gaps exist.''

According to the report, some of which is redacted: ''There are several plausible pathways involving various forms of pulsed electromagnetic energy, each with its own requirements, limitations, and unknowns. For all the pathways, sources exist that could generate the required stimulus, are concealable, and have moderate power requirements.''

It also notes, ''Ultrasound also plausibly explains the core characteristics, but only in close-access scenarios and with information gaps.''

Some studies of ''ultrasound sickness'' and similar issues ''have reached mixed conclusions, but the panel was presented with [redacted] independent, first-hand accounts in which researchers were exposed to high-power ultrasound beams and subsequently experienced some of the core characteristics.''

The panel also determined that ''psychosocial factors alone cannot account for the core characteristics, although they may cause some other incidents or contribute to long-term symptoms. No known psychosocial factors explain the core characteristics, and the incidents exhibiting these characteristics do not fit the majority of criteria used to discern mass sociogenic illness. However, psychosocial factors may compound some of the incidents with core characteristics.''

In a joint statement, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Director William Burns said: ''Moving forward, the work of the IC Experts Panel will help sharpen the work of the IC and broader U.S. government as we focus on possible causes. We will stay at it, with continued rigor, for however long it takes.''