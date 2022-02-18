×
Trump Homeland Security Officials Report Symptoms Similar to 'Havana Syndrome'

U.S. Embassy in Havana, on Feb. 3, 2022. (YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 18 February 2022 01:11 PM

Former high-ranking Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration report experiencing symptoms during their time in Washington similar to "Havana syndrome" reported by American diplomats working abroad, CBS News reports.

Multiple officials told "60 Minutes" for a report that will air Sunday that they experienced confusion, memory loss, and vertigo during their time in the administration when they were living and working in Washington, D.C.

"If we were at war and an adversary could disable the president and his top advisers, or commanders in the field, it could render us extraordinarily vulnerable," former National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview with CBS. "We don't know that that's the threat we're facing. But I would much rather focus on finding out the answer now, rather than finding out later when it may be too late."

In 2019, “60 Minutes” spoke with Mark Lenzi, a State Department security officer who worked at a U.S. Consulate in China and described experiencing similar symptoms to those reported by embassy workers in Cuba.

"The symptoms were progressively getting worse with me," Lenzi said. "My headaches were getting worse. The most concerning symptom for me was memory loss, especially short-term memory loss."

CIA Director William Burns told "60 Minutes" that "it’s a very complicated issue, you know, dealing with a whole range of incidents which have … different kinds of explanations for them as well. It's a very charged issue emotionally as well. I understand that very clearly. And that's what … makes me even more determined not only to ensure people get the care that they deserve but also that we get to the bottom of this."

Friday, 18 February 2022 01:11 PM
