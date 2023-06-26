×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hate speech | censorship | social media | un

UN Calls on People to Report on Hate Speech

By    |   Monday, 26 June 2023 10:10 PM EDT

The United Nations (UN), the organized body born out of the Second World War following the immediate dissolving of the League of Nations, announced a public service announcement on Sunday to combat hate speech.

In "more serious cases" of hate speech, the UN calls on people to "notify organizations fighting hate speech and/or file a complaint with police (or the public prosecutor). Some countries have online tools to make reporting hate speech easier." Nowhere on the announcement was hate speech defined.

The announcement comes as Australia, a member of the UN, sent a notice to Twitter last week informing the social media it has roughly one month to comply with sending a report to Australia's regulatory agency on its efforts to curb hate speech or else face daily fines. When Newsmax reached out to eSafety, Australia's online regulatory agency, for a copy of the report on the sudden increase in hate speech, no such report was provided.

Nonetheless, according to the UN, there are eight steps one can take to combat hate speech they are: "pause, fact-check, react, challenge, support, report, educate, and commit."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United Nations (UN), the organized body born out of the Second World War following the immediate dissolving of the League of Nations, announced a public service announcement on Sunday to combat hate speech.
hate speech, censorship, social media, un
185
2023-10-26
Monday, 26 June 2023 10:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved