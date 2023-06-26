UN Calls on People to Report on Hate Speech

The United Nations (UN), the organized body born out of the Second World War following the immediate dissolving of the League of Nations, announced a public service announcement on Sunday to combat hate speech.

In "more serious cases" of hate speech, the UN calls on people to "notify organizations fighting hate speech and/or file a complaint with police (or the public prosecutor). Some countries have online tools to make reporting hate speech easier." Nowhere on the announcement was hate speech defined.

The announcement comes as Australia, a member of the UN, sent a notice to Twitter last week informing the social media it has roughly one month to comply with sending a report to Australia's regulatory agency on its efforts to curb hate speech or else face daily fines. When Newsmax reached out to eSafety, Australia's online regulatory agency, for a copy of the report on the sudden increase in hate speech, no such report was provided.

Nonetheless, according to the UN, there are eight steps one can take to combat hate speech they are: "pause, fact-check, react, challenge, support, report, educate, and commit."