N.Y. Prosecutors to Get Third Crack at Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is facing a third trial after a Manhattan jury could not reach a verdict in June on accusations the former Hollywood producer sexually assaulted Jessica Mann, a former actress.

The same jury found Weinstein guilty in June of sexually assaulting former "Project Runway" production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and not guilty of sexually assaulting Polish former runway model Kaja Sokola, also in 2006.

Judge Curtis Farber of the Criminal Court of the City of New York said Wednesday that he wants the trial to take place before the end of this year, NBC News reported. Weinstein's sentencing for the guilty verdict in Haley's case is scheduled for Sept. 30.

But Farber vowed not to sentence Weinstein on the guilty verdict until he was tried again for the charge related to Mann, NBC News reported. That means unless Weinstein pleads guilty, prosecutors drop the charge or the charge is tried before the end of September, Weinstein's sentencing most likely will be pushed to a later date.

Weinstein, 73, who co-founded film studios Miramax and The Weinstein Company with his younger brother Bob Weinstein, was originally convicted of rape and criminal sexual act by the same court in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. But last year, New York's highest court overturned the conviction, prompting Weinstein's retrial this summer. The state Court of Appeals found that the judge in the 2020 trial prejudiced the jury by allowing women with allegations that did not pertain to the case to testify.

Weinstein has denied all of the charges. Throughout the retrial, his attorneys insisted the sexual encounters with his three accusers were "transactional" and "consensual," NBC News reported, and painted the women as opportunists.

During deliberations of the retrial, the jury foreman told the judge that jurors were clashing about reaching a verdict, according to NBC News. The foreman told the court that one of the other jurors threatened him and told him: "You know me; you going to see me outside." The foreman then refused to continue deliberations on the final charge, prompting prosecutors to move for a mistrial.

Weinstein was also found guilty by a Los Angeles jury of sexual assault and sentenced to 16 years in state prison, a conviction he is appealing. He has remained in custody at Rikers Island jail and has frequently been hospitalized because of health issues.